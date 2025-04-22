Our Daily Show Interview! EXO Lounge & Carbon- Experiences Like No Other!

EDWARDSVILLE - EXO Lounge offers a luxurious experience in Edwardsville.

Located at 2 157 Center in Edwardsville, EXO operates as a nail bar, med spa and restaurant. Gianni Colucci, Director of Culinary, shared more about the lounge’s offerings on a recent appearance on “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello.

“I try to do my best to make them feel good on the inside and outside,” Colucci said. “It is fun and elegant. People enjoy their time over there. You can see people stay there not just to do the services, but to enjoy the place. It’s also fun to see ladies take care of themselves, and men will stay at the bar and take care of themselves in a different way.”

EXO opened in late 2024. They offer a variety of services, but Colucci is especially proud of the culinary department.

As a Michelin-star chef, Colucci traveled from Italy to join the EXO team. He has curated an expansive food menu and cocktail menu with mocktail options.

Colucci has adjusted the menu in the months since EXO opened, and he noted there are a few staple items that people order time and time again. He is pleased with the menu and the team he has helped build.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Especially in the beginning, what we wanted to do was create a team that works together,” he explained. “We fit together. Of course, it’s not easy. To put a lot of heads together is not easy. But since the beginning, it was good — the flair, the emotion, everyone working on the same page and organizing themselves together. Today, I can say it’s a really nice environment to work in. We have this beautiful culinary team, and the front-of-the-house team, they laugh and joke and everything goes really well.”

Colucci added that EXO is officially open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. He can’t wait to continue building the menu and bringing people into the lounge to enjoy quality food and drinks alongside spa and nail services.

Colucci also serves as the Director of Culinary for Carbon, an exclusive club in Clayton, Mo., owned by the EXO team. This invite-only restaurant and cigar bar has an impressive menu, complete with Japanese and Australian wagyu beef and local angus. Colucci said the meat is aged so it cuts “like butter.”

Carbon is the only club in the Midwest with a digital art wall. He noted that the team is excited about the new space they’ve cultivated in Clayton.

“It’s really cool. We are proud of that,” Colucci said. “Our restaurant, of course, is a really exclusive Italian place. It’s a beautiful bar, beautiful cocktail concept, and of course, we pair great food.”

Looking ahead, Carbon and EXO have several fun events on the calendar. On April 27, 2025, Carbon will host a car show for everyone to enjoy. EXO Lounge encourages people to come out to enjoy Sunday brunch every week.

Colucci invites the community to make Mother’s Day especially special for the mother figure in your life with a service, meal or gift card at EXO. He noted that they also have an event space available for rent. He hopes to see many people in the community come out and enjoy everything EXO Lounge has to offer.

For more information about Carbon, visit their official website at Carbon-MC.com. To learn more about EXO Lounge, their upcoming events and their services, check out their official website at VisitEXO.com.

More like this: