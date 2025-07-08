EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville is invited to turn up the summer heat with an After Hours event at EXO Lounge.

At 10 p.m. on Friday, July 11, 2025, EXO will transform from a nail bar, med spa and lounge into a nightclub. With a new summer cocktail menu on tap and DJ Andrew Byron straight from California, EXO promises a fun, unique night out.

“We are going to bring Malibu to Edwardsville, Illinois,” said owner Gina Gamblin. “We’re going to set the vibe, we’re going to have drink specials, and we’re going to have a blast.”

The event is geared for adults ages 21 and older. Until 10 p.m., you can come by EXO to get your nails done or pamper yourself with a facial, Botox session, or another med spa service. After 10 p.m., the space transforms into a nightclub setting with music, drinks and fun.

Gamblin added that EXO’s Michelin-star chef launched a new menu and introduced new summer cocktails earlier this week, which have brought “a breath of fresh air” to the lounge.

She explained that EXO hosts several events at their Edwardsville location, but this is the first time they have curated a nightclub feel. She believes the EXO After Hours event will be a unique experience for attendees to enjoy while learning more about the other services that EXO offers.

“I think that Edwardsville needs a little bit of nighttime fun and dare to be different, just bring something new to the table,” she said. “We’re hoping to get some people that haven’t been to EXO before. It’s just a chance to come in and check it out in hopes they will love it when they get in.”

As the After Hours event approaches, Gamblin looks forward to welcoming the community to EXO. She hopes many people come out to enjoy EXO After Hours and learn more about everything EXO has to offer.

“This is a perfect time for them to come in and just experience some nighttime fun,” she added. “We’re definitely looking forward to bringing this to the community.”

For more information about EXO After Hours, including how to register, click here. To learn more about EXO Lounge and their services, check out their official website at VisitEXO.com.

