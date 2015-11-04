ST. LOUIS - Ashton Luck, 29, from South Roxana, pled guilty to a six-count indictment that charged one count of workers compensation fraud and five additional counts of making false statements, Stephen R. Wigginton, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced today.

Luck faces up to thirty years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years supervision upon his release, plus mandatory restitution. Sentencing is scheduled for March 10, 2016.

As part of the plea, Luck admitted that while she worked for the U.S. Postal service as a mail carrier for the East Alton Post Office, she submitted a fraudulent workers compensation claim for a purported on-the-job injury. She also admitted that she submitted a number of false leave slips, fabricated a doctor's note and falsified hospital records in support of claimed emergency and sick leave.

The indictment is the result of an investigation conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service, Office of Inspector General. The prosecution of the case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Norman R. Smith.

