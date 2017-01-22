EDWARDSVILLE - The EXCTF Booster Club is unique because it supports over 500 athletes at Edwardsville High School, Liberty and Lincoln Middle School. - Theis unique because it supports over 500 athletes at Edwardsville High School, Liberty and Lincoln Middle School.

The athletes include boys and girls that compete in Cross Country and/or Track & Field. The funds raised by the Booster Club pay for track equipment, uniforms, tents, transportation, expenses for overnight meets for all Edwardsville schools including sectional and state competitors, and updates at our facilities.

Recent large purchases include the new sign welcoming competitors to the EHS Winston Brown Track Complex, EHS cross country warmups, discuss, pole vault equipment and much more. The 2017 necessary purchases include EHS cross country uniforms, hurdles for Lincoln School and shot put for multiple schools. The club would also like to help fund renovations to improve the jump pits at EHS and consider new uniforms for the middles schools should funds allow.

Trivia Night is one week from today and we need your help to make it successful. Here is how you can help:

- Reserve a table and join us for trivia (please see attached flyer and note you must be 21 or older to attend)

- Send a monetary donation of any size

- Donate a basket, gift card, item or service for use in our silent auction (this can be unwanted gift cards or new unwanted gifts from x-mas)

- Volunteer to help at Trivia Night.

- Please contact Kathy Neville with any questions or to make arrangements to pick up your donation, ( 618) 530-8833 . Table reservations or monetary donations can be sent to Kathy Neville, 3469 Manassas Drive, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

