GODFREY - There has been considerable excitement in the air about the new splash pad and pickleball courts at the Village of Godfrey Glazebrook Park, and on Saturday, Godfrey will host a soft opening for Labor Day weekend.

The splash pad will be operating between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Moving forward, it will be open on weekends, weather permitting.

The pickleball courts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with a 1½-hour time limit if others are waiting.

“We encourage all players and visitors to be courteous and considerate,” Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said. He also added that he was very pleased the courts would be open on Saturday for Labor Day weekend.

Village of Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Chris Logan said the village has worked very hard on the project. He commended the efforts of Village Engineer Rich Beran who had a big influence on the final product.

“The Splash Pad has been a definite want in the village,” Logan explained. “It is a nice way to offer an aquatic feature. It will be very popular for families with younger kids to play and splash. I think it will be very successful. The pickleball courts are also a huge want in the village. The new courts will be heavily used by the community. We can’t wait to see people playing pickleball.”

Visitors will notice more updates in the coming weeks, such as signage and landscaping. Due to the high level of interest in pickleball in the area, the decision was made to move forward and get the courts open so the public can start to enjoy them. The soft opening of the splash pad will pave the way for a ribbon-cutting ceremony next spring. A concession stand, pavilion, and additional athletic fields will be completed soon.

“I am happy to be able to invite the public out to begin enjoying our new amenities at the Glazebrook Park expansion. It’s been a long time coming, and I hope the community enjoys themselves,” McCormick said. “I appreciate all of the hard work done by many to make this happen.”

