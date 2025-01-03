ALTON — Alton Little Theater is set to move forward with its production of "The Exes," originally scheduled for January 24th to February 2nd, following a donation commitment from local businessman Eddie Sholar and his company Village Dispensary and Berco Construction of West Alton to complete necessary repairs promptly.

The decision to proceed with the show comes after Sholar pledged to expedite the repairs, ensuring that the theater will be ready to welcome patrons for seven performances. The repairs will include the addition of nine new restrooms, enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

Eric Sykes, the new executive director, Lee Cox and the theater's board expressed gratitude for the community's support during a challenging period. “It has been a confusing time for ALT patrons and Board of Directors alike,” Sykes said. “But with Mr. Sholar's firm commitment to ALT late yesterday, we decided, ‘Why wait until March? Let’s go for it!’”

The theater is also preparing for a concert originally scheduled for January 4th, which has been rescheduled to March 15th at 2 p.m. The concert, featuring Thomas M. Taylor, will now be titled "Sing In the Love & Luck of '25."

While some exterior work, including reconstruction of the parking lot and sidewalks, will need to wait for warmer weather, community fundraising efforts through a GoFundMe account and other donations will help cover the foundation work required.

Sholar’s commitment has been met with enthusiasm from the cast and crew of "The Exes," which includes seven members and playwright Lenore Skomal, who is expected to attend the opening night.

In a statement, Sykes emphasized the community's collaboration in making the repairs possible. "Thank goodness that so many good people are coming together and making this happen," he said.

Tickets for the upcoming performances can be purchased online at altonlittletheater.org or by calling the box office at 618-462-3205. The box office is open today, Jan. 3, 2025, and hopes to be fully operational next week, pending weather conditions.

For interviews or further inquiries, interested parties can contact Eric Sykes or Lee Cox through the ALT office.

