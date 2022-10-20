WOOD RIVER - Those in the mood for a Chili Cookoff for the fall will have one to visit in Wood River from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, presented by Wood River Economic Development and the City of Wood River. The event will be held next to the Roundhouse at 633 N. Wood River Avenue.

There will be free admission to the cookoff event with not only chili but cold drinks, live music, and awards handed out. The awards will consist of Police and Fire Bragging Rights, People’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice, City Manager’s Choice, First Place Restaurant, and First-Place Organization.

There will be an abundance of children’s activities from pumpkin painting and face painting to a bounce house and much more.

The Wood River Halloween Parade is set for 10:30 a.m. on that Saturday, so the Chili Cookoff is a natural second destination in Wood River that day after the parade.

Kristen Burns, the marketing coordinator for the City of Wood River, said the Chili Cookoff used to be a staple in Wood River and now it will make its return, after several requests.

The entry fee for the chili cookoff is $40. For rules, registration, and more information visit woodriver.org/economic-development.

“I have 18 different chili competitors entered so far,” she said. “People can still sign up until 5 p.m. Friday. The great thing about the cookoff is it is free admission. There is a lot of excitement about it.

“We are trying to show all the good things Wood River has to offer and that it is a great place to be with your family. We have a lot of cleanups going on around the city and other events. It is a really fun time to be in Wood River.”

Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup agreed with Burns and said his administration is striving to make the city a better place and have as many family activities as possible.

“We are really excited about the chili cookoff,” he said.

