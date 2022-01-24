GLEN CARBON - Many around the region have yearned of one day having a Chick-fil-A in the area. After a huge amount of requests, there is a Chick-fil-A set to come to Glen Carbon.

Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus expressed “excitement” that Chick-fil-A has announced it will take one of the 14 outlet spaces at the new Orchard Town Center on Troy Road in Glen Carbon. The mayor confirmed Chic-fil-A will open in early 2023.

Marcus said as a village board member and as mayor what he heard most was requests to have a Chick-fil-A in the community.

“We are excited to welcome Chick-fil-A and other businesses to the Orchard Town Center,” he said. “Right now two that we know of for sure that will be in the town center are Chick-fil-A and Menard’s. We should be able to announce other businesses in the first half of this year.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor Marcus said the Chic-fil-A will have an impressive operation and it will have a double-stack drive-thru to minimize traffic concerns. We are getting a copy of the plans today and we are hoping this will be a big benefit for the community.”

Mayor Marcus said Menards attracts people from all over but will draw even residents from Highland, Litchfield Collinsville, and beyond in other nearby counties. The other closest Menards is in O’Fallon, he said.

Chick-fil-A is one of the only fast-food restaurants that close on Sundays, but it has always been part of the Truett Cathy family philosophy.

“From the beginning, Truett Cathy based his business on Biblical principles that he believed were also good business principles and since 1982, the corporate purpose has guided that with everything the franchises do," the company said.

“We keep our purposes from and center because it helps us to steward our business and our work to positively influence everyone we meet,” the company added about its corporate purpose.

More like this: