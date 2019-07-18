ST. LOUIS - Much of the St. Louis area is under an excessive heat advisory through this weekend.

Temperatures Thursday afternoon in the Riverbend are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 90s with heat indexes hovering between 105-110. It should be noted these measurements are taken in the shade and an additional 15 degrees may be added to that number for folks in direct sunlight.

These dangerous numbers are due to high humidity. Any dew point above 70 is high humidity, and Thursday's number is 74.

This heat is expected to continue through the weekend, as the heat warning doesn't end until Saturday evening.

A weak frontal boundary is expected to pass through the area Sunday evening into Monday, bringing with it the chance of scattered showers and pop up thunderstorms.

Temperatures next week will return to the mid-to-upper 80s.

