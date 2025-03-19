L-R: Rodger Zawodniak; Jacobi Solomon; Carlie Pritchett; Kelsey Moore; Meredith Pitchford. Gray Sapp was not present for the photo.ALTON - The Ninian Edwards Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held the 72nd annual award ceremony on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at Asbury Village in Godfrey.

DAR Good Citizenship Award is given to seniors based on their involvement in extra-curricular activities; contributions to the community; scholarship; and demonstration of the good citizen qualities of dependability, honesty, leadership, and patriotism. This year’s winners are:

Alton High School: Jacobi Solomon

Civic Memorial High School: Carlie Pritchett

East Alton-Wood River High School: Kelsey Moore

Marquette Catholic High School: Rodger Zawodniak

Mississippi Valley Christian School: Herbert Gray Sapp III

Roxana High School: Meredith Pitchford

In the essay portion of this award, Carlie Pritchett’s essay was picked to advance to district competition. She was given a $100 gift card for being chosen.

