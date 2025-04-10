HIGHLAND - The Madison County Sheriff's Office Detectives have arrested a man in a significant cybercrime investigation involving child pornography. The investigation was initiated after the Sheriff’s Office received multiple Cyber Tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in December 2024.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office, which has two detectives assigned to its Cyber Crimes Division and Special Victims Unit, began investigating a suspect allegedly possessing and disseminating images and videos of child pornography. Over the course of the investigation, detectives received nearly 50 separate Cyber Tips, prompting the issuance of several search warrants.

On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, detectives executed a search warrant in the 1st block of Rialto in unincorporated Highland, where they took the suspect, identified as Beau D. Imming, into custody without incident. Evidence related to the case was also seized during the operation, Madison County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Deputy Marcos Pulido said.

Following the investigation, the facts were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, leading to an arrest warrant being signed by Judge Neil Schroeder. Imming, born on March 10, 2004, faces five counts of Class X Child Pornography and two counts of Class 2 Child Pornography. He remains in custody, with a detention hearing scheduled for a later date.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office continues to address cybercrime and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, with trained detectives actively investigating such cases.

