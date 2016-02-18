http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/16-2-18-Jordan-Walden.mp3

(Jupiter, FL) After rotator cuff issues ended his season midway through the calendar last year, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Walden spent the last few months working to make sure the same won’t repeat in 2016.

“I rehabbed five days a week from when I got home to now almost,” said Walden, who went through two hour, one-on-one rehab sessions with a trainer. “I’m normal. I’ve thrown about six bullpens and everything’s good.”

Placed on the 15-day disabled list with right biceps inflammation in May, Walden’s condition was later re-diagnosed as a sub-scapular strain and then he had a failed comeback attempt in July.

“Very frustrating,” he shared on some of his regrets from the experience. “I wish I would’ve rehabbed a little better…I wish I would’ve seen a different doctor right away and got on some different rehab like I did the second time, not the first time.”

Choosing his words carefully, Walden outlined how the change in his diagnosis affected the delay in his return.

“It was underneath the armpit, but the lead causing that was the rotator cuff. So that’s what it kind of was, but then you realize it got better down there but you didn’t address what caused it in there. Pretty much it was like, alright you’re good but it didn’t address the main problem. That’s where I took a step backwards, went to another doctor, realized what the problem was, and then that’s where I’m at now.”

With his season shut down, Walden’s goal was to avoid surgery on his rotator cuff and strengthen his shoulder.

“I built my shoulder up pretty good–it is what it is,” continued Walden. “I feel good. The ball’s coming out good. I’ve just got to stay on it and keep it where it’s at.”

Besides bullpen sessions, Walden had also thrown long-toss from 150 feet.

“I’ve tested it here and there,” he said. “It feels good but I’ve just to make sure I know how to monitor it and take care of it the right way.”

Whether or not that means Walden can throw on back to back days, or back to back to back outings remains to be seen. There are also no immediate plans for an MRI to re-examine the shoulder.

“I don’t want to see it–I just want to pitch,” stated Walden, who will begin throwing bullpen sessions tomorrow.

BELISE SIGNS MINOR LEAGUE DEAL

–Walden worked out with former Cards reliever Matt Belisle during the off-season and shares the right-hander recently signed with Washington. The minor league deal includes an invitation to Spring Training with the Nationals for Belisle.