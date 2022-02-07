Everett Cole Gutmann
Name: Everett Cole Gutmann
Parents: Cole Gutmann and Vanessa Simpson
Birth Weight: 8 pounds 11 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Birth Date: 1/21/22 Time: 11:40 a.m.
Hospital: Mercy South, St. Louis, MO
Grandparents: Lynn and Chris Klunk of Grafton, IL; Daniel and Cindi Gutmann of Godfrey, IL; Kim and Dave Moody of Gray Summit, MO; Loren Simpson of Eureka, MO
Great Grandparents: Howard and Victoria Blackwood of Alton, IL; Georgian Hock of Alton; James and Sharon Simpson of Hillsboro, MO; Cheryl Cooper of Gray Summit, MO
Sibling: Francesca Julane Gutmann, three years old