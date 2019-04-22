ALTON – If you’re a golfer who’s dreamed of owning a green jacket, you can buy a lot of green jackets with $100,000!

The 2nd Annual Golf Scramble to support the Riverbender.com Community Center will be held May 18 at Spencer T. Olin Community Golf Course. The 1 p.m. shotgun start event features lunch, dinner and multiple contest and games. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., and all registered golfers have a chance to win $100,000.

“The tournament features multiple exciting games and challenges to add to the golfer’s enjoyment,” said Riverbender Community Center Executive Director Jeff Allsman. “This year’s event includes fabulous prizes for hole-in-ones, long drives, a $250 prize for closest to the pin sponsored by Quality Buick, GMC, Cadillac and also features an exciting $2,500 Putting Contest and a $100,000 Shoot-Out following the event.”

Allsman said there are no additional fees for entry into the putting contest and shoot-out. “Those contests are part of the golfer’s entry,” he said.

There tournament also features other optional games like skins, in the circle, the pro shot, and mulligan sticks that golfers may choose to participate in for a nominal fee.

“The putting contest and shootout generate a lot of excitement because many players stay around and watch,” Allsman said. “It creates a little bit of pressure on the participant.”

Golfers and sponsors are still needed for the event. Golfers and sponsors can register online at riverbendercommunitycenter.org/ register. All proceeds benefit the Center, which provides programs and activities for Riverbend teens which encourage them to meet friends, socialize and enjoy games, recreation and technology in a safe place free from the outside influence of drugs, alcohol and tobacco. As the RBCC’s largest fundraiser, the Scramble raised nearly $14,000 last year.

