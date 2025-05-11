ALTON - Siteman Cancer Center, Alton Memorial Hospital and Senior Services Plus (SSP) are once again hosting a Bingo Lunch and Learn with free cancer screenings in SSP’s School House Grill on June 17, 2025. Siteman is based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The event aims to promote preventive cancer screenings, but in a unique way. Passionate health professionals from Siteman and Alton Memorial Hospital are collaborating to share facts about cancer screening and eligibility through fun activities and conversation.

New this year is Siteman’s Health on the Move mobile health unit, a 40-foot van operated by Siteman's Program for Elimination of Cancer Disparities (PECaD). It will bring cancer screenings directly to event attendees from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The van also offers a motorized lift to ensure accessibility for all. Available services include:

Fecal Immunochemical Tests (FIT kits), which are take-home stool screening tests for colorectal cancer – an alternative to colonoscopies

Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) tests for the early detection of prostate cancer

“We’re excited to make this year’s Bingo Lunch and Learn even bigger by bringing in the Health on the Move van,” said Rachelle Roy, Public Health Research Coordinator with Siteman Cancer Center. “This will be a one-stop-shop event to learn more about screening and prevention — with a focus on fun.”

At 12:30 p.m., the hosts will provide a short presentation and lead a Q&A session, which will be followed by several rounds of bingo with exciting prizes and giveaways. SSP’s School House Grill will be operating during the event, serving their normal menu until 1 p.m.

The event is free to attend. To schedule a free PSA and/or colon cancer screening, scan the QR codes in the flyer on the right, or contact Rachelle Roy at: 314-286-0052.

Article continues after sponsor message

About Senior Services Plus

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age.

About BJC HealthCare

Alton Memorial Hospital is part of BJC HealthCare, which serves the Eastern Region of BJC Health System, one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States. Through its 14 hospitals and multiple health service organizations, BJC facilities deliver extraordinary care to urban, suburban and rural communities in greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, as well as to people from across the country and around the world at its academic hospitals Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children’s Hospitals. BJC’s nationally-recognized academic hospitals are affiliated with?Washington University School of Medicine.?Services provided include inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice. To learn more, visit?BJC.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. As one of the largest employers in Missouri, BJC Health System is comprised of 24 hospitals and hundreds of clinics and service organizations and operates in two distinct regions, serving patients in its west region through Saint Luke’s Health System.

About Siteman Cancer Center

Siteman Cancer Center is one of only a few cancer centers to receive the highest rating of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) – “exceptional.” Comprising the cancer research, prevention and treatment programs of Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Siteman treats adults at six locations, including a new outpatient facility and an inpatient hospital on the Washington University Medical Campus, and partners with St. Louis Children’s Hospital in the treatment of pediatric patients at Siteman Kids. All locations offer patient-focused, multidisciplinary care driven by scientific breakthroughs and powered by Washington University Physicians.



Siteman is Missouri and southern Illinois’ only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and only member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Through the Siteman Cancer Network, Siteman Cancer Center works with regional health systems and hospitals to improve access to highly specialized cancer care and reduce the incidence of cancer through initiatives in cancer prevention, treatment and research.

More like this: