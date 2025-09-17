EDWARDSVILLE/WORDEN - The Southern Illinois Chapter of the American Guild of Organists has awarded its 2025 Scholarship Awards to two young musicians from the region.

Thirteen-year-old Eve Curtis of Worden and 12-year-old Micah Krystowiak of Edwardsville each received $750 scholarships in August 2025 to support their organ studies.

The scholarships, granted annually by the Southern Illinois Chapter of the AGO, recognize promising organ students from southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeastern Missouri.

The awards cover the cost of organ instruction, organ literature, and membership in both the national AGO and the Southern Illinois Chapter.

Article continues after sponsor message

Eve Curtis has studied piano for nine years and organ for two years. In addition to her keyboard skills, she plays violin in her school orchestra. She regularly performs at her home church and often serves as a substitute organist for other congregations.

Her organ instructor, Janet Muth, described Eve as having “wonderful talent and excellent musicianship,” noting that she “holds herself to a high standard of excellence, and is eager to learn and serve the church.”

Micah Krystowiak, a repeat recipient of the scholarship, has studied piano for seven years and organ for four years. He plays regularly as a church musician.

His organ instructors, Dr. Samuel Eatherton and Janet Muth, praised his abilities. Dr. Eatherton said Micah “is inquisitive and grasps musical and technical concepts quickly,” while Muth added that he “is dedicated to excellence, is diligent in his practice discipline, is eager to learn and has amazing talent and enthusiasm for organ.”

The Southern Illinois Chapter of the American Guild of Organists supports the development of young organists in the region through scholarships and other educational opportunities.

More like this: