GODFREY - Evangelical United Church of Christ invites the community to come out for a special back-to-school service where you can meet Evangelical School’s teachers, tour the school, and praise God.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, the service will commission the school’s teachers and staff members. The church will also vow to once again serve alongside the school. Intentional interim minister Reverend Tim Darmour-Paul expressed his excitement to share the service with members of the school community and beyond.

“We commission [the school staff] for their ministry to the school and the students for the upcoming year,” he explained. “They will all come forward in front of the congregation, and they will promise to serve God and serve the kids and serve the families. And we will, as a church, promise to serve with them and support them.”

Past and present students and their families, teachers, staff members and congregation members are invited. After the service, attendees can learn about the school’s history by viewing displays in the fellowship hall.

Families and students will also get the chance to tour the school, meet their teachers and visit their classrooms ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 13.

Article continues after sponsor message

Reverend Darmour-Paul emphasized the importance of the connection between the church and the school. He noted that both entities are important, and they support one another.

“We always have to work very intentionally at how we partner in ministry,” he said. “The history is that we started the school, so there's always a sense like they’re our child, and we have to remember they’ve been around for a while too. They’re growing up, and now they’re a partner. They're not our child. They’re a partner with us, and we have to intentionally work together and listen to one another and work in communication. This is one of the ways that we express and show that we’re aiming to do that.”

The church is celebrating its 175th year with various programs on the second Sunday of every month. This month’s back-to-school program holds a special place in the hearts of the teachers and staff members, but Reverend Darmour-Paul is also looking forward to honoring the music ministry in September and previous pastors in October.

He noted that the community is invited to all of the church’s services. The church will always work to support the school, and they look forward to another great year of fellowship.

“For the church, the school is really our primary mission, our primary community service event. We do other things for the community, but this is easily the biggest one, the one that takes the most of our time and energy and resources,” Reverend Darmour-Paul added. “We want the community to know that it’s available to them and we want them to know that, in the name of Jesus, we’re here to serve the community.”

For more information about Evangelical United Church of Christ and their services, visit their official website at EvangelicalGodfrey.com.

More like this: