ALTON – Eunice Smith Home is celebrating 50 years of service to Alton and the River Bend community. As part of the year-long celebration, ESH is producing a coffee table book with the history of the nursing facility and its residents -- current and former.

ESH is seeking the help of anyone who would like to see their loved one’s picture and biography included in this book.  ESH will select names to be included at a later date and you will be contacted for additional information.

If you want your loved one (former or current resident) to be considered for this book, please email the resident’s name and your contact information to eshresidentbio@yahoo.com.  The book is due for publication in October 2016 and names will be collected through the end of July.

 

