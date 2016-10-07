Eunice Smith memorial drive Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Mayor Brant Walker, backed by Alton Memorial Hospital President Dave Braasch (far left) and Eunice Smith Nursing Home staff, offers some remarks during a brief ceremony Oct. 7 in which a segment of College Avenue was renamed Eunice Smith Memorial Drive. The name is in honor of Miss Eunice, who donated the land on which Alton Memorial Hospital was built in 1937. The street name runs from this spot at the intersection with Rock Springs Drive (at the entrance to Rock Spring Park) west to Holman Street. That part of the street runs right past Eunice Smith Nursing Home, which celebrates its 50th anniversary with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending