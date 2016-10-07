Pictured, left to right, are Jody Baalman, paramedic Aaron Darr, paramedic Harold Brooks and EMS manager Jason Bowman.

Alton Memorial Hospital’s EMS received a surprise visit recently from Jody Baalman, activities director at Eunice Smith Nursing Home. Jody delivered a surprise basket of Lifesavers candy and 100 Grand bars “signed by the staff,” thanking them for all they do for the community. Jody and her staff said that “the AMH EMS crews are lifesavers and worth a hundred grand,” so the gifts were appropriate.

“This was a big surprise to the EMS staff and a very thoughtful gesture by the Eunice Smith staff,” said Jason Bowman, EMS manager. “I would like to thank Jody and her staff along with the residents of Eunice Smith.”

