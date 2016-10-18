Eunice Smith Home celebrates 50th anniversary Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Eunice Smith Home on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday, Oct. 15, including a ribbon cutting for a new fountain/healing garden behind the facility’s East dining room. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Taking part in the ribbon cutting, left to right, are state Rep. Dan Beiser; Alton Mayor Brant Walker; AMH President Dave Braasch; ESH volunteer Faye Ward (cutting the ribbon); ESH administrator Mark Jeffries; Joe Brinker, president of Bethesda Health Care, the company that manages ESH; and state Sen. Bill Haine. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending