ALTON - Eunice Smith Home on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday, Oct. 15, including a ribbon cutting for a new fountain/healing garden behind the facility’s East dining room.

Taking part in the ribbon cutting, left to right, are state Rep. Dan Beiser; Alton Mayor Brant Walker; AMH President Dave Braasch; ESH volunteer Faye Ward (cutting the ribbon); ESH administrator Mark Jeffries; Joe Brinker, president of Bethesda Health Care, the company that manages ESH; and state Sen. Bill Haine.

Eunice Smith Home administrator Mark Jeffries and Alton Mayor Brant Walker with the proclamation naming Oct. 15 as Eunice Smith Home Day in Alton. Behind them is the fountain in the new healing garden of ESH.

