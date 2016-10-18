Eunice Smith Home celebrates 50th anniversary
ALTON - Eunice Smith Home on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday, Oct. 15, including a ribbon cutting for a new fountain/healing garden behind the facility’s East dining room.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Taking part in the ribbon cutting, left to right, are state Rep. Dan Beiser; Alton Mayor Brant Walker; AMH President Dave Braasch; ESH volunteer Faye Ward (cutting the ribbon); ESH administrator Mark Jeffries; Joe Brinker, president of Bethesda Health Care, the company that manages ESH; and state Sen. Bill Haine.
More like this: