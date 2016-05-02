ALTON - Eunice Smith Home has begun a year-long celebration of 50 years of service to the Alton and River Bend community.

ESH, located at 1251 College Ave. on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus, opened its doors in December 1966 and continues to be a premier provider of skilled nursing and rehabilitation services. Ellen Hatch, sister of the home’s namesake and co-founder of Alton Memorial Hospital, provided the land for the home to helping realize Miss Eunice’s vision of long-term care services on campus in addition to the care provided by the hospital.

The 50-year celebration includes 50 themed monthly events culminating in an open house in early October. The staff members of Eunice Smith Home are undertaking “acts of service” for the community such as a food drive for Alton’s Crisis Food Center in January and baby items for Parents Now in February. Each collection is to be at least 50 items and the goal of these acts is to highlight the relationship between Eunice Smith Home and the community for the past 50 years.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s important for us to maintain our relationship as a member of this community,” said Mark Jeffries, ESH administrator. “I can’t think of a better way to do that than engaging all of our employees to give back to the community where they live.”

Eunice Smith Home was the first nursing home in the state to earn an “E for Excellence” award from the American Health Care Association and was most recently recognized as the best nursing home in the community for 2015 as part of the Telegraph’s “Best of the Best” awards voted on by individuals from the community.

Eunice Smith Home is not-for-profit and part of Alton Memorial Hospital and BJC Healthcare. In 2015, BJC entered into an agreement with Bethesda Health Group to manage the home. Bethesda Health Group has 125 years of experience as an elite not-for-profit provider of health care services.

More like this: