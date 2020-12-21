CARLINVILLE - Ethan Mensing, a senior Spanish Education major from Oak Forest, IL, was recently named the 2020-2021 Student Marshal at Blackburn College. Selected each year by college faculty, the title of Student Marshal is the highest honor achieved by one graduating senior at Blackburn. To be considered, a student must be outstanding in all areas of campus life, display exemplary participation in the college’s unique student Work Program, and have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.3 or be in the top 20% of their class.

Mensing was surprised to receive the honor and graciously recognized those who had supported him throughout his Blackburn experience. “Honestly, I'm still trying to process what happened and how much this means to me! The more I think about how significant of an honor this is, the more I just feel so humbled and grateful to the faculty for choosing me. I truly wouldn't be the person I am today without my experience at Blackburn. And the more I think about being tapped for Student Marshal, the more I think about the fact that nothing is achieved alone. I have had such a strong support system, both on and off-campus, of wonderful people who have helped me to grow and learn on my journey these last few years.”

During his years at Blackburn, Mensing served as an Orientation Leader and Spanish Club President. He also expressed his appreciation for the “valuable experience” he gained while participating in the college’s student-managed Work Program. Along with its unique study abroad opportunities and the small college/community aspect, the Work Program was among the top reasons he chose to attend Blackburn. He said, “As a freshman, I worked for some wonderful faculty and staff in the Education Department. I got to really understand more about how my education program worked.” Mensing also learned valuable work-skills in his position as an Assistant Manager of Tutors. “This was such a great experience working in a leadership role. Although it was very difficult at some points, I definitely grew a lot in things like time-management, professionalism, and responsibility in general. The best part was getting to observe my fellow tutors and see how students were being helped across subjects and disciplines; it made me very proud of the work we, as student workers, do here at Blackburn.” Mensing also worked for three years as a Spanish TA/Tutor and said, “It was simply the best job I have ever had.” He added, “From an education perspective, I gained so much teaching experience that will help me. But I've also gotten to work with and meet so many wonderful people through this role. I'm ever-grateful to my co-workers, my professors, and all the students that I got to share this experience with.”

He also said family had a big influence on his decision to choose Blackburn. He had heard stories about the college because his grandmother had attended there. He said, “I was actually really leaning toward a bigger university closer to home so I could commute, but my parents were really pushing me to live on a campus, meet new people, and try new things. So, that's what I did, and I'm so glad I chose Blackburn. I'm really thankful to my parents for pushing me to choose Blackburn, because I wouldn't be the person I am today without it.”

Mensing will graduate in May 2020 and is just beginning to look for teaching positions. He said, “I just want to again express my thanks and gratitude to the faculty for giving me this honor. I'm so incredibly grateful for all of the relationships I've made here at Blackburn, and for the supportive community I have had here.”

About Blackburn College



Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only nine federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills while contributing to their community and building a resume while earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the best Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges Rankings for 2020 and 2021. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

