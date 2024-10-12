ALTON — A ribbon-cutting ceremony at James Killion Park on Thursday evening, Oct. 10, 2024, marked the opening of new restrooms and water fountains, a long-awaited enhancement to the community’s facilities.

Sheila Goins, one of the coordinators of the event and wife of Alton Mayor David Goins expressed her enthusiasm for the occasion, stating, "We are thrilled to celebrate a monumental evening." The ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries, including Mayor David Goins, State Representative Amy Elik, and city officials Alderman Meehan and Alderwoman Rosetta Brown. The family of the late James Killion Jr. and School Board member Tiana Gibson were also present." Goins also thanked John Keller and the Riverbend Growth Association for their participation."

Goins highlighted the significance of the event, noting that it fulfilled a promise made by Mayor Goins in 2021 to restore these essential amenities. She acknowledged former Alton Park Director Mike Haynes for his contributions to the project and praised Alderwoman Rosetta Brown for her leadership in presenting the proposal to the city council. Goins also recognized Interim Park Director Lyndsey Younger for her exceptional support throughout the process.

"This moment is particularly special," Goins said, adding, "We celebrated this long-awaited achievement, ensuring that our community has the facilities it deserves."

Community activist Abe Lee Barham remarked on the positive impact of the enhancements, stating, "It is great to see the enthusiasm of the park, the growth and the pride it will bring the Alton visitors coming and going from our town."

