ALTON, IL – Have you put off making or updating your will? Would you like to learn how a planned gift can benefit you, your heirs and the organization you care about? Edward G. Ryrie, senior vice president at Regions Private Wealth Management Group, will present “Estate Planning: Not Just for the Rich and Famous,” from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, in the AMH café meeting rooms.

Attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the “Personal Financial Affairs Record,” a booklet to guide you through gathering your estate and financial plans as you consider current and future plans.

To register for this free event, call Kristen Ryrie in the AMH Development Office at 618-463-7701 or email Kristen.ryrie@bjc.org. Light refreshments will be served.

