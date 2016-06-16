SIUE TO HOST 2016 AMERICAN LEGION GREAT LAKES REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

EDWARDSVILLE – It was just announced that the final six games of the 2016 American Legion Baseball World Series in Shelby, N.C., will be telecast live. The World Series will feature the winner from the Great Lakes Regional being held in Edwardsville, Ill. August 3rd – 7th. Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville will play host to eight teams from six states in a month at the Great Lakes Regional of the National American Legion Baseball Tournament. (Online at LegionBB.com)

Article continues after sponsor message

This is a rare opportunity to watch future pros playing amateur baseball at its highest level. American Legion Baseball was formed in 1925 and has provided young men an outlet to play amateur baseball for almost a century. Great baseball names like Ted Williams, Stan Musial, Don Mattingly, Carlton Fisk, Greg Maddux, Ryne Sandberg, Roger Clemens, and local Cardinals heroes like Albert Pujols, Scott Rolen, Chris Carpenter and many more have played American Legion baseball.

This prestigious tournament is hosted by the combined local Edwardsville Post 199/Alton Post 126 team, the Metro East Bears, who enjoy an automatic bid to participate in the tournament. Last year’s team fell just one win short of advancing to the World Series losing to Midland, Michigan, the previous year’s ALWS runner-up. All games will be played at Simmons Baseball Complex/Roy Lee Field located on the campus of Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville off of New Poag Road in Edwardsville.

Tickets will be sold at the gate. Game sessions will be $5 per ticket with an all-tournament pass available for $30. Those who would like to get involved as a volunteer, a sponsor, or to simply help promote the event can contact Matt McSparin at 618-307-9020 or mattm@edisonsfun.com or Ron Tanner at 618-570-9125 or ron@confluenceba.com for more information. For all tournament information and updates, please visit www.LegionBB.com.

