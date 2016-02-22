ESH helps feed the area Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Eunice Smith Home employees collected almost 150 food items in January for delivery to Crisis Food Center in downtown Alton on Feb. 18. Nick Kessinger, second from left, a daily supervisor at Crisis Food Center, accepted the delivery from, left to right, Jody Baalman, Mark Jeffries and Neta Depper of ESH. Eunice Smith Home is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2016 and is conducting a different community service project each month. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending