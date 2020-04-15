Mr. & Mrs. James & Acinda Eschbach of Jerseyville are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Janie Eschbach to Mr. Brenton Hill, son of Mr. & Mrs. Bradley & Neasha Hill of Jerseyville. Miss Eschbach, a May 2020 graduate of Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, will hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Relations and Mass Media. Mr. Hill is a 2016 graduate of Southwestern Illinois College and is a Technical Supervisor at Willert Home Products in St. Louis, Missouri. The future Mr. & Mrs. Hill will be wed on October 17, 2020. Formal wedding invitations will be mailed closer to the wedding date.

