Escape To Elsah For End Of Summer Festival.

ELSAH - Escape to the historic Village of Elsah Saturday, Aug. 27 for an afternoon of fun, music, tours, and more during the free Elsah Festival.

The festival, which marks the end of the summer travel season, will include historic walking tours, a Wetlands Trail Tour, and a Pollinator Garden Tour. Live music will take place throughout the village including at the Riverview House and Gazebo at Green Tree Inn. All businesses and historic buildings will also be open throughout the afternoon featuring food, drink, and craft vendors. Businesses will also be offering specials. The festival runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We wanted to create a festival that celebrates the end of summer and that gives folks something to do before the start of school,” Connie Davis, Chairperson of the Elsah Tourism Committee, and co-owner of the Green Tree Inn Bed & Breakfast Inn said. “We want people to be able to get out, have a great day and enjoy the village.”

Highlights of the festival include self-guided tours of the newly developed Wetlands Trail and the Pollinator Garden. Self-guided tour pamphlets are available at all Elsah business locations. The Pollinator Garden and Wetlands Garden tours encourage everyone to discover the focused plantings throughout the village and to fill out the tour pamphlets with the names of pollinator plants found along the tours. The completed pamphlets can be turned in to be entered to win a $25 gift certificate to the Elsah General Store.

In addition, there will be free guided history tours of the village at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. starting at the Green Tree Inn, 15 Mill St.

Dozens of arts and crafts and food and drink vendors will also be located throughout the village. Vendors include Crocker and Springer Pottery, Fairy Gardens by Karen King, Poputopia, Lulu’s Shaved Ice, wood carvings, photography, jewelry, and more. TreeHouse Wildlife Center will also have a display of resident animals from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Civic Center/Schoolhouse, 51 Mill St.

For a complete list of activities and vendors, please visit: www.EscapetoElsah.com/elsahfestival

