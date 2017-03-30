EDWARDSVILLE – When you can work in an environment with supportive coworkers, fantastic clientele and an energetic, positive atmosphere, it does not feel like you work a day of your life.

The outgoing personalities of its stylists, aestheticians, nail technicians, make-up artists and massage therapists, as well as the comforting, stress-free vibe, has made Escape Salon & Spa, located at 70 Edwardsville Professional Park in Edwardsville, the premier destination for all your beauty needs.

Since the salon opened on Nov. 1, 2016, the team, comprised of owner and stylist Jana O’Neill, massage therapist Trinity Napoli-Kelley, makeup artist Erika Vogt, esthetician Brittany Boykin, nail technician Tiffany Wright, as well as stylists Quintin Walker, Jessica Kelley, Britny Ross and Daphne Oliver-Kosberg, has worked to completely transform the location into the perfect place for clients to kick back, relax and have a great time while boosting their confidence.

“When I dove right in to make this happen, I knew I wanted to create a place where people could walk through the door and feel like home,” O’Neill, a native of the Alton and Godfrey area, said. “This is a place where they came come and have all the pressure lifted off their shoulders, laugh, hang out and have a great time.”

When the team was not tending to their clients, they worked diligently to transform the salon into the beautiful, warm and inviting experience you see today. As soon as you walk into the door, you are welcomed to several kind voices greeting you from throughout the salon.

Each member of the team brings their own talents and specializations, fulfilling the salon’s mission to provide a diverse array of services for their clients. For example, Escape’s massage therapist, Trinity Napoli-Kelley, specializes in Swedish, deep-tissue, trigger-point and prenatal massage. Nail technician Tiffany Wright performs manicures, including special gel and dip techniques, as well as performs standard and spa pedicures. Esthetician Brittany Boykin can conduct a variety of skin care services including facials, body treatments, microdermabrasion, skin scraping, full body waxing, spray tanning, eyelash extensions as well as nail services like manicures and pedicures.

“Erika Vogt, our make-up artist, is available by appointment for the big events like weddings and proms, so you can look your best for your special day,” O’Neill said.

The stylists, including O’Neil, Quintin Walker, Jessica Kelley, Britny Ross and Daphne Oliver-Kosberg, are true artists who work diligently with their favorite medium: hair. With the assistance of Living Proof products, the salon’s exclusive line of hair-care items, the team will have clients looking their best without using shampoos, conditioners, hairsprays and heavy in silicones or resins.

“All our clients have become part of the family,” Kelley said. “It’s rewarding for us when a client leaves happy, relaxed and ready to start a new, fresh day.”

As independent stylists, the team can accommodate to all their clients’ needs—especially their hectic schedules.

“I had a client call and ask to be scheduled on Valentine’s Day,” O’Neill said. “I was open to making the appointment, but I asked if the client was sure first. She said, ‘Of course! You’re my date!’”

Above all, Escape Salon & Spa gives each person who walks through its doors to literally escape life’s worries and treat themselves to a good time.

“We truly give someone a place to escape,” Boykin said. “You can come here, talk with the girls, vent, let out what you need and walk away looking beautiful.”

To book your next appointment at Escape Salon & Spa, please visit their Facebook page or call (618) 692-5233.