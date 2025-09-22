EDWARDSVILLE — Erin Hamilton-Foley, a former assistant principal at Edwardsville High School, was convicted Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sentenced to four years in prison.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty in Madison County Circuit Court to a Class 1 felony charge related to a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student while she held a position of trust and authority.

Hamilton-Foley was charged in May 2023 after the Edwardsville Police Department investigated the case. The student was under the age of 18 at the time of the relationship, making the conduct a criminal offense due to Hamilton-Foley’s supervisory role.

Following her prison term, Hamilton-Foley will be required to register as a sex offender and serve a period of Mandatory Supervised Release, formerly known as parole.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorneys Ali Foley (no relation), head of the Children’s Justice Division, and Rebecca Buettner, who is assigned to the division. Throughout the proceedings, the division worked closely with the victim, who supported the guilty plea and emphasized the importance of the defendant admitting wrongdoing as part of the felony conviction.

Circuit Judge Amy Maher presided over the plea hearing.

