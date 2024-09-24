Erik Malvik Inspires O'Fallon Physics Students with Air and Water-Powered Launch Activity
O'FALLON, Ill. – O'Fallon Township High School District 203 (OTHS) AP Physics 2 students recently took their learning to new heights by designing and launching rockets powered by air pressure and water.
Under the guidance of innovative teacher Erik Malvik, the students are exploring the principles of fluids and thermodynamics.
Their objective is to achieve maximum hangtime for their rockets while ensuring the safety of the rocket's captain – an egg.The project offers a hands-on experience that merges theoretical knowledge with practical application.
Malvik expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, noting its potential to deepen students' understanding of complex physics concepts.
The activity not only aims to educate the O'Fallon students but also to inspire a sense of accomplishment and pride.
