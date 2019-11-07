GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Erik Kambarian announced today he is leaving the department for a position as Downstate Enforcement Manager with Illinois-OHSA.

"It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the citizens of Godfrey since I was appointed chief in 2014," Kambarian said. "Since then we have made improvements in all of our core services. Our ISO fire protection rating improved from a four to a three, we became the second municipality in Illinois to be recognized by the state as 'Ready to Respond' with our new emergency management plan, we implemented a new fire safety program for grade school children and we upgraded our emergency medical care from basic to advanced life support.

"We have also dramatically improved our response to cardiac arrest. As a result, over the last three years, if a cardiac arrest was witnessed and the heart rhythm was shockable 57 percent of patients survived and went back home to their families."

Kambarian said he will leave Godfrey Fire Protection District on Dec. 1 for the post with Illinois-OSHA.

"Illinois-OSHA protects the health and safety of public employees through inspection, investigation, and enforcement," he said. "My area of responsibility will be public employers (state, county, municipal, district, township, fire, police, etc.) south of Interstate 80. My desire to serve with Godfrey Fire remains and on December 2nd I will become a volunteer member with GFPD and remain on the county hazmat team.

"I would like to thank the community for their support, thank our members for serving with pride, integrity and professionalism and thank my family, especially my wife and children, for always being there for me."

