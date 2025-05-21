SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Senate convened Tuesday, May 20, 2025, for session in Springfield, where Senator Erica Harriss of the 56th District requested a moment of silence to honor those affected by recent tragedies in her district.

Harriss addressed the Senate regarding an EF3 tornado that struck areas from St. Louis into the Metro East region on Friday, May 15, 2025, including Granite City and Venice, over the past weekend. The tornado resulted in five fatalities in St. Louis. She expressed gratitude for the first responders, emergency management personnel, public service, and utility workers who swiftly responded to the disaster.

"An EF3 tornado ripped through St. Louis and crossed the river and impacted Granite City and Venice and then dissipated. Five died in the St. Louis tornado. We have deep gratitude for the first responders, emergency management public service and utility workers who quickly responded and continued to address that situation," Harriss said.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to the tornado, Harriss spoke about an officer-involved shooting in Fairview Heights on Saturday night, May 17, 2025.

"Police officers responded to reports of a suspicious person outside a residence when shots were fired, striking one officer in the face, another in the chest, and another in the arm," Sen. Harriss told her Senate colleagues. "The officer shot in the chest was wearing a vest that helped save his life. The officer shot in the face underwent emergency surgery. As of early this week, the officer who had emergency surgery remained in critical but stable condition. The four other officers injured in the incident are now recovering at home."

Senator Harriss concluded her remarks by asking the Senate to observe a moment of silence for those impacted by the weekend’s events.

More like this: