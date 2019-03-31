ALTON - Alton High School’s Eric Smith emerged as one of the premier basketball coaches on the Metro East Illinois area over the past seven years.

This week, Coach Smith resigned his position as the Alton High School head coach "to spend more time with his wife and children.” Smith will remain a physical education and health instructor at Alton High School.

Coach Smith said he felt he was not able to spend adequate time with his children’s activities and with them getting older, he felt that was more important at this time than basketball. Eric and his wife, Sandy, have two children. Sandy has a prominent position with the BANK of Edwardsville and is also heavily involved in many civic affairs around the region.

Alton High School Athletic Director Jeff Alderman said Eric Smith was definitely one of the premier basketball coaches in the region and even the state, in his opinion. He said Smith’s teams were always prepared each night for the challenge. He also added that Smith “truly loves working with youth” and is highly regarded by the athletes he has coached. He said Coach Smith will be greatly missed on the court and with the impact he had on the players’ lives.

Eric Smith posted a 133-76 overall record in seven seasons with the Redbirds and guided Alton to three IHSA Class 4A regional titles in that period, including last season.

The Redbirds were 23-11 this past season. A brawl that ultimately progressed to the stands against Riverview Gardens High School in the Alton Tip-Off Classic nearly sabotaged the season, but Coach Smith and his squad overcame the adversity thanks to a ruling by the Alton School Board that the season could continue. The Redbirds forfeited three games and multiple players were suspended. Some did not return to the team after the suspensions, which was dependent on their involvement in the brawl.

Coach Smith had to dig deep within himself and the Alton squad this year to launch the Redbirds to the success they had this season. This year’s success included not only the regional title but beating some of the state’s best teams, including a win over Belleville West, probably the game of the season for Alton.

Coach Smith, like legendary Coach Mike Waldo, now retired from Edwardsville High School, approached the game as much more than just Xs and Os. The kids were the most important part for both of being a coach and guiding them to what could be bright futures. Coach Smith has made that kind of difference on a significant amount of

Alton High players, many who have gone on to play college basketball and achieve great things in life.

When Coach Smith’s team faced another opponent, they were always prepared. He spent a considerable amount of time scouting other teams and understanding the opponent’s strengths and weaknesses. He was visible in the stands scouting teams personally to make sure he understood what his team would encounter in future settings.

Coach Smith said who knows how he is going to feel going home at 3:30 in the afternoon every day, and he said he imagines he will miss coaching. He was uncertain right now if he will return as a basketball coach in the future, but is thankful for his experience at Alton High.

He said he loved his time as the Alton High head coach and appreciated the family and fan support he has had over the years.

“Alton High receives tremendous support from the fans,” he said. “The Southwestern Conference is one of the best conferences in the state. It has been a great experience. The kids always came and practiced hard and competed.”

