BRIGHTON - Lillian Cambron is seeking community support for the family of Eric Ottwell, who died in a motorcycle accident on the night of his birthday.

She said Ottwell, a disabled veteran and father of two, was known for his strong character and dedication to his children.

Riding a motorcycle was an activity Eric greatly enjoyed, Cambron said. He is survived by his two children, Noel and Eric Jr., both graduates of Southwestern High School.

Noel is set to begin studies in the nursing program at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville this fall. Cambron described Ottwell as a devoted father and a loyal friend who frequently went out of his way to help others.

"In light of this tragedy, I encourage donations to assist Ottwell’s children during this difficult time," she said.

Contributions can be made through a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.

PLEASE donate to help this family in a time of need:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-erics-kids-after-tragic-loss

