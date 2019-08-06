Recently, I’ve been rather traumatized, since reviewing the reports of Eric Garner’s death.

Eric repeatedly said “I can’t breathe!”

This has dredged up my own personal nightmare, which began on Saturday, March 28, 1998, working and living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, it was a Saturday morning, I was home.

I felt the discomfort of my asthma flaring-up, used an inhaler, which brought no relief. So,

I called 911, I said “I can’t breathe!”

EMT’s arrived within documented `4 minutes, great - I remember thinking.

But, they forced me down to the floor, pinning both shoulders, I fought to remain upright to breathe, except they over powered me, until I was motionless, turning blue, due to no oxygen.

Documented `22 minutes later, they drove me to a nearby emergency room as D. O. A.!

IMPORTANT We have been told by medical professionals, my devastating injury, a T. B. I., Traumatic Brain Injury, could have been avoided – if those EMT’s had used an EPI-PEN or the like.

Because what happened was, my jaw locked! Those EMT’s didn’t know what to do, they pushed my front teeth back, bruised my face, blackened my lips….

Worst of all, when I woke from a coma, I was totally blind, sustaining brain damage.

Now, for back to school – why not get involved with LungSmarter Foundation – for a learning experience!

Please join me, make a difference, as this should never happen again!

Learn what to do when calling 911, meet your first responders, participate in educational events, for children & adults.

Fund-raising efforts for: Disposable medical supplies, which are rushed to the scene when residents call 911, when every minute counts to save lives and to avoid permanent injury, whenever possible.

Please know, what’s raised, stays local!

E-Mail: jaris@lungsmarter.com

Web-site LungSmarter.Com

Join LungSmarter Foundation at our next Fall event!

After all, if you or your child can’t breathe, what else matters?

Thank you!

Jaris Waide, LungSmarter President

