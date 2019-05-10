Get The Latest News!

O’FALLON – Alton’s girls' track team qualified four individuals and a relay team for the state meet, while Edwardsville will send two individuals and Granite City one as the IHSA Class 3A sectional meet was held Thursday at O’Fallon Township High School.

Belleville West won the meet with 101 points, followed by Belleville East, with 85 points, Alton was third with 56, Normal Community was fourth with 40.5, and Springfield was fifth with 37 points. Edwardsville tied for seventh with Danville at 34 points, and Granite was 14th with eight points.

The Redbird individuals who qualified were Jenea Epps and Renee Raglin in the 100 meters, with times of 12.23 seconds and 12.48 seconds respectively, Bria Thurman in the shot put, with a toss of 40’ 5.5” and Lauren Weiner in the pole vault, with a jump of 9’ 9”.

In addition, the 4x100-meter relay team qualified with a time of 49.20 seconds, the only team to make it to the state meet.

Abby Korak of Edwardsville qualified in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:04.83, and Madeline Miller qualified in the 800 meters, coming in at 2:20.24.

Toni Rush will be Granite’s only representative at the state meet, as she qualified in the 100 meters with a time of 12.43 seconds.

The state track and field meets in all three classes will be held next weekend at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.

