

EDWARDSVILLE - It was mostly a rainy meet and early in the season at the quadrangular meet Tuesday with the Tigers, O’Fallon, Alton and Belleville West participants, but the damp conditions didn't seem to bother Edwardsville’s star shot put and discus thrower A.J. Epenesa or sprinter/long jumper Devonte Tincher.

“A.J. threw over 179 feet in the discus and 55 feet in the shot put, so he is off to a great start,” Edwardsville head boys track coach Chad Lakatos said. “He has been working hard in the weight room and has had limited practice and I am sure sore from heavy lifting. We look for great things from him.”

There were no team scores kept in the quad meet.

Tincher also had a big day in the quad meet. Tincher cracked 22 seconds in the 200 meters, going 21.9, a sensational performance for a wet day for first. He also went 22-11 in the long jump, so he is nearing 23 feet there.

“A time of of 21.9 it is great for a meet without the big invite hype,” Lakatos said. “It was an overcast day with a little moisture in the air so we were really pleased with him. The 200 may be one of his best events aside from the long jump. He is also a very valuable relay member."

Jacob Schoenthal was another top performer with a time of 4:36 in the 1,600. Jack Pfeiffer also ran a strong 1,600, Lakatos said.

Meet officials decided not to run the 3,200 to expedite the meet with the rainy conditions.

Lakatos said in the relays, they tried out some different people and he said the exact relay teams are not set yet for varsity.

Edwardsville’s boys track team will participate Saturday in the Belleville West Invitational.