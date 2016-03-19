ELSAH - It appears Edwardsville’s A.J. Epenesa, Frankie Romano and company are going to move from athletic excellence from one sport to another if a performance Friday at Principia College is any indication.

Epenesa tossed the shot put 52-7 in his first meet, while Romano posted a time of 2:02 in the 800 meters, while both are just getting started after finishing basketball and track and wrestling. The Tigers met Belleville East, Belleville West and O’Fallon in the pre-season indoor meet at Principia.

Desmond Chapple had an outstanding football season and he showed Friday he will be one of the region’s best in the shot put this spring.

Blake Neville cleared 12 foot in the pole vault and Roland Prenzler was also outstanding in one of his first performances in the 3,200 meters.

“A.J. threw 52-7 in the shot put and only has two or three days under his belt,” Edwardsville boys’ head track coach Chad Lakatos said. A.J. picked up where he left off last year and was close to his P.R. in the shot put. Desmond looked good in warm ups and should pick up where he left off last year. Blake has a goal of 14 feet in the pole vault. Blake is such a hard worker. Frankie is coming off wrestling and did a 2:02 in the 800 meters. His goal is 1:57.”

Roland Prenzler was only a few seconds shy of the Tigers’ 3,200-meter freshman best indoors and is primed for an outstanding year, Lakatos said. Prenzler also had a strong cross country season.

Star long and triple jumper Devonte Tincher only did the 60 meters on Friday, but Lakatos has high hopes for him for the season. Tincher should be one of the best track and field athletes in the entire region.

Lakatos is excited about this year’s young distance crew and expects several to shine, including Dan Powell, who finished in strong fashion in cross country and appears ready for the track and field season.

Edwardsville captured the boys state track and field championship last year and Lakatos said he knows a lot of teams will be gunning for the Tigers this season. Outstanding hurdler Travis Anderson and Darryl Harlan did not run on Friday, resting some preseason ailments, but should be ready to go soon.

Edwardsville competes next in the Southwestern Illinois Relays next Saturday at home.

