EDWARDSVILLE – East St. Louis didn't do anything that Edwardsville wasn't expecting in their Southwestern Conference blockbuster at Tiger Stadium Friday night.

“They did basically what I thought they were going to,” said Tiger senior defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa following the Tigers' 20-10 loss to the Flyers. “I felt they were going to try to jam it down our throats and run the ball on us. They did a pretty good job of it; their O-line blocked well. The D-line fought hard; me, Tate (Rujawitz) and Nathan (Kolesa), we put everything we had into this game; our linebackers stepped up and made plays, they had some situations that were better for them.

“I can't make excuses, but the game goes how it goes. We didn't come out on top tonight, but we're going to keep working hard and get ready for next week (the Tigers' Homecoming game against Belleville West.).”

Friday's game was played before a packed house at Tiger Stadium, creating a great atmosphere for a game between arguably two of the top teams in the St. Louis area. “It was a great turnout, a great atmosphere,” Epenesa said. “Everyone loves having a lot of fans at the game; it was awesome. I wish it was like that every game, but it's all good. We're just coming out and competing every day.

“It was a good game; I enjoyed playing in it. It was a fun game to play and a fun game to be a part of. Close, competitive games are fun, it's always harder when you don't come out on top.”

When it comes to the postseason, Epenesa said “everyone has their chances."

"I haven't even thought about the playoffs yet," he said. "We'll just let it goes how it goes and we'll be there when it's there.”

The Tigers finish up with games at home against the Maroons, at Alton in Week 8 and home against Granite City in Week 9. The IHSA will announce the playoff qualifiers and the first-round parings in all eight classes Oct. 22.

