EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 6-19: Six different players recorded a kill in the first game, with a total of eight for the match, while Eric Epenesa and Henry Hupp went on long service point streaks in the opening game as Edwardsville defeated Metro-East at Lucco-Jackson Gym

Epenesa had an eight-point service streak, while Hupp went on a seven-point string as the Tigers never looked back in taking the first game, then broke open the second game after Ben Strotheide spiked home a shot to make the score 9-7, then scored six of the next eight points to take control.

Josh Whittenburg had nine kills for Edwardsville, while Brock Hennig had 14 assists and Joel De La Torre Cruz had 10 digs.

The win snapped a four-match losing streak by the Tigers and was the program’s 200th win in its history.

Edwardsville goes to 13-9 and hosts St. John Vianney on Monday evening in a 4:30 p.m. start, while the Knights drop to 15-7-1. and hosts Belleville East on Monday evening, with a 5:30 p.m. start.

