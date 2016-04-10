BELLEVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys’ track team had six athletes taking the ACT on Saturday and some others out with injuries and still managed to place third in the Belleville West Invitational.

The public address announcer made sure people were aware the Tigers are the defending Illinois Class 3A state track and field champions. The Tigers definitely look like they will finish in the top echelon of this year’s state meet if they can get some people back from injuries and others develop.

Minooka won the meet with 104 points, followed by Cahokia with 77 points, then Edwardsville with 63 points, Lockport Township with 60.5 and Marion with 55 points.

A.J. Epenesa was again one of the stars of the show for the Tigers. He also took the ACT, then put on his Tigers’ uniform and uncorked a discus throw of 190-4 in the discus, a meet record. He was unable to do the shot put because of taking the ACT test. The previous discus record was 188-0 set by Lebanon’s Andrew Ellis in 2011.

“Surprisingly, the wind was rather calm today when A.J. threw the discus,” Edwardsville head track coach Chad Lakatos said. “He had a couple sector fouls, but he popped a good one on one of his throws. If he hits the right spot, watch out.”

Desmond Chapple tossed a season best 53-10 for third place in the shot put and Lakatos was exceptionally pleased with that effort.

“I think Desmond could be in the 55-56-foot range by the end of the season,” Lakatos said. “The rest of the season is promising for both A.J. and Desmond.”

The Tigers’ 800-meter relay of juniors Devonte Tincher and Darryl Harlan, sophomore Matt Swanson and senior Tommy Giacobbe, were second with a time of 1:30.58.

Derrick Whitehead showed the Tigers’ depth in the shot put, with a best toss of 49-10 for seventh place, in a competitive field.

High jumper Justin White would have likely scored points in his event, but he was held out because of the ACT. Pole vaulter Brad Neville was also nursing an injury and held out.

Star hurdler Travis Anderson and teammate Matt Grieve are still nursing injuries and were held out. Coach Lakatos said he hopes to see those two boys back by the annual Winston Brown Invitational Meet.

Edwardsville’s young distance crew continued to shine in the Belleville West Meet.

Lakatos singled out Franky Romano for his 2:01 time in the 800 and Roland Prenzler’s performances in the 3,200 (9:52) and 1,600 (4:42).

“Roland had a good double in the 1,600 and 3,200,” Lakatos said. “Our young distance crew is really talented.”

Max Hartman also posted a 21-second personal best in the 3,200 with a time of 10:08.

Overall, Lakatos said he was very pleased with the Tigers’ efforts.

“There is still room for growth and we have to be patient and figure where guys will be the best for us the rest of the season,” Lakatos said.

