MOUNT PROSPECT – Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa set another meet record in the discus throw Friday, this one at the 48th Wanner-Knight Invitational meet in the Chicago suburb of Mount Prospect.

The Tigers finished seventh with 70 points on the day; LaGrange Lyons won with 146.5 points, followed by Mount Prospect (85.5), Wheeling (79.5), Lake Villa Lakes Community (78), Minooka (76.5), Zion-Benton (76), Edwardsville, Rockton Hononegah and Elmhurst York (59 each) and Skokie Niles North (58) rounding out the top 10.

Epenesa had a toss of 186-11 to top the previous record of 173-6, previously held by Elgin Larkin's Kevin Coleman. Epenesa has the nation's best throw this season, a 206-5 set at last week's Winston Brown Invitational at Edwardsville. Bruce Wachowski finished seventh in the event with a throw of 146-10.

Other Edwardsville results on the day looked like this:

100 METERS: Kendall Abdur-Rahman, 17th (11.79)

400 METERS: Kenneth Bond, 17th (53.85); Jack Townsend, 21st (54.54)

800 METERS: Jacob Schoenthal, 15th (2:05.95); Franky Romano, 24th (2:07.99)

1,600 METERS: Sam McCormick, 31st (4:50.82); Andrew Meng, 31st (5:00.67)

3,200 METERS: Max Hartmann, 27th (10:20.78); Dan Powell, 32nd (10:48.01)

110 HURDLES: Chrys Colley, fourth (15.84); Daval Torres, seventh (16.08)

300 HURDLES: Chrys Colley, 13th (43.86)

4X200 RELAY: Second (1:30.55)

4X800 RELAY: 13th (8:58.47)

SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY: Ninth (3:52.16)

SHOT PUT: A.J. Epenesa, second (54-7); Desmond Chappel, fifth (53-0)

HIGH JUMP: Justin White, third (5-11)

POLE VAULT: Justin Citrowski, T-16th (11-3); Jackson Warrer, T-18th (10-9)

LONG JUMP: Devonte Tincher, second (22-0.25); Kenneth Bond, T-17th (19-9.75)

TRIPLE JUMP: Tariq Minor, second (44-1.5); Levon Hendricks, 13th (43-1)

