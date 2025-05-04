TROY - Edwardsville's Clayton Lakatos finished second in both the 100 and 200 meters, and Iose Epenesa broke the meet record in the discus throw as the Tigers ran away with the Triad Knight Invitational boys track meet on Friday at Triad High.

Epenesa had a toss of 57.38 meters (188 feet, two inches) to break the meet record in winning the event. Lakatos finished second in the two main sprint races as the Tigers won the meet overall.

Edwardsville's winning score was 106.5 points, with Belleville East in second at 68 points, third place went to Chatham Glenwood at 59 points, in fourth place was Cahokia with 54 points, and Mascoutah rounded out the top five with 45 points. Belleville West was seventh with 38 points, the host Knights came in eighth with 37 points, Civic Memorial was 10th with 23 points, Granite City finished 11th at 21 points, Alton was 18th at 14 points, while Highland came in 10th at 11 points, Belleville Althoff Catholic tied with Centralia for 20th with 10 points each, Collinsville was 22nd with eight points, Roxana came in 23rd with five points, in 24th place was East Alton-Wood River, who scored four points, O'Fallon was 25th with two points, and Marquette Catholic finished 26th with one point.

Tyjaire Kellum of Murphysboro won the 100 meters at 10.72 seconds, with Lakatos second at 10.92 second, and teammate Cincere Ruffin was third at 10.96 seconds. Troy McLean of West won the 200 meters at 21.84 seconds, with Lakatos again second at 22.13 seconds, Ruffin was third at 22.18 seconds, and Cahokia's Akeelan Dowell was fourth at 22.71 seconds. In the 400 meters, the winner was Alex Lacke of Wentzville, Mo., North Point at 48.90 seconds, with Jaylen Pennington of Cahokia second at 49.04 seconds, and Jamal Burgess, Jr. of EAWR fifth at 50.97 seconds.

In the 800 meters, the winner was Leo Cozzi of Mascoutah, who had a time of 1:57.28, with CM's Tulio Zamperi second at 1:58.74, Cooper Wittek of Edwardsville came in third at 1:59.10, teammate Colin Thomas was fourth at 1:59.26, and Mascoutah's Lucas Jansen was fifth at 1:59.64. In the 1,600 meters. Liam Bettis of Taylorville was the winner at 4:18.13, with Max Weber of the Eagles second at 4:22.26, third place went to Hugh Davis of the Tigers at 4:25.76. Chase Cooley of the Lancers was fourth at 4:27.03, and Christian Knobeloch of the Bulldogs was fifth at 4:28.98. Drew Twyman of Triad won the 3,200 meters at 9:24.10, with Jackson Amick of Edwardsville third at 9:36,84.

In the hurdles races, Louis Yohannes of the Knights won the 110 meters with a time of 14.24 seconds, with the Lancers' Daylin Donaldson second at 14.39 seconds, third place went to Jayln Cole of the Maroons at 14.76 seconds, and in fifth place was Jadon Wright of East at 15.11 seconds. Donaldson won the 300 meters at 38.15 seconds, with Wright second at 40.04 seconds, Reginald Griffin of West was third at 40.20 seconds, Cole finished fourth at 41.21 seconds, and Kaden Wilson of Edwardsville placed fifth at 41.41 seconds.

In the relays, East won the 4x100 meters at 42.28 seconds, with Mascoutah third at 42.62 seconds, Cahokia came in fourth at 42.91 seconds, and Triad was fifth, also at 42.91 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the Maroons won at 1:27.05, with the Comanches second at 1:28.06, and the Lancers were fourth at 1:30.02. In the results of the 4x400 meters, Cahokia won at 3:20.46, with East second at 3:23.30, fourth place went to Edwardsville at 3:27.83, and Alton took fifth place at 3:29.99. In the 4x800 meters, the Titans won at 7:53.56, with the Bulldogs third at 8:08.28, the Shells came in fourth at 8:08.45, and the Redbirds were fifth at 8:10.12.

Going to the field events. the shot put was won by Edwardsville's Gavin Stukenberg, who had a throw of 18.43 meters, with Epenesa coming in second at 16.04 meters, and Bryce Van Tieghem of Triad was fifth at 15.10 meters. Epenesa got off his meet record throw of 57.36 meters to take the discus, with Devin Habermehl of Collinsville second at 53,81 meters, and Johnny Raines of CM fifth at 44.96 meters. In the high jump, Isaiah Ford of Granite City, Larry Wills of Glenwood, Noah Molitor of Normal University, and McKenzie Doe III of the Titans all cleared 1.90 meters, with Ford winning first place, Wills second Molitor third, and Doe fourth on the fewest misses rule.

Drake Howard of Taylorville won the pole vault, going over at 4.85 meters, with Robert Williams of Mascoutah second at 4.40 meters, Zane Meier of Triad was third at 4.25 meters, and Parker Owens of Edwardsville was fourth at 4.10 meters. In the long jump, Logan Thompson of Althoff won with a jump of 6.87 meters, with the Indians' Camren Reed third at 6.58 meters, and the Lancers' Jai Den Kholien fourth at 6.56 meters. Victreze Thomas of the Comanches won the triple jump with a leap of 13.84 meters, with Ford coming in third at 13.51 meters, Warrior teammate Sebastian Rhodes was fourth at 13.08 meters, and Kamron Daniel of the Lancers was fifth at 12.93 meters.

