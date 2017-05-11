ALTON - Alton Main Street is teaming up with Jacoby Arts Center, St. Louis Volunteer Lawyers &

Accountants for the Arts, and The Mission Center L3C to continue its educational series for creative entrepreneurs. The organizations are committed to helping artists and other creatives take their businesses to the next level of success.

The Entrepreneurial Artist Workshop will be held on Thursday, May 25th from 4:30 – 7 p.m. If you want to develop or launch your creative business, this workshop is for you. Alice Layton, director of education at The Mission Center L3C, will use the lean canvas business plan model to explain how to discover your customer and your market the same way entrepreneurs do.

An LLC Clinic will be held on Friday, August 18th from 4:30-7:00 p.m. Whether you’re thinking about forming a limited liability company or already have one, find out if this business structure really is for you. Attendees will have the opportunity for a 20 minute one-on-one session with a volunteer lawyer-accountant team from VLAA.

Both events will be held at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL, in the heart of Alton’s emerging creative district. Register for these free educational sessions at www.DowntownAlton.com

Downtown Alton is fertile ground for creative entrepreneurs to grow and thrive. For many communities similar to Alton, fostering small business growth has been the key to transitioning from a formerly manufacturing-based economy. Creative enterprises create jobs, improve quality of life, and are an important complement to community development activities. Such shops and services attract other young professionals and tourists to our area. Often, larger companies make decisions about where to locate their businesses based on the availability of a creative workforce, as well as the quality of life that a town rich in the arts offers to its employees. The Downtown Alton district has long been a hub for many classic creative enterprises, such as visual arts and media, but the horizon is being broadened as to what fields are considered creative, to include industries such as: architecture, crafts, culinary, cultural, design, fashion, film, publishing, software development and technology.

Alton Main Street and its partners are available to help small entrepreneurs navigate any obstacles they may face. “Our goal is to provide guidance, resources and information. I’ve been involved with many circumstances where a creative entrepreneur is a master at their trade, but just needed a little support on their weaker spots in regards to business”, said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street, “Providing these small business owners with access to expertise on areas such as accounting, marketing or real estate enables them to flourish.”

Online registration & links to the Facebook events can be found on the website: http://www.altonmainstreet.org/page/creative-economy/

