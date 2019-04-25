EDWARDSVILLE – Real estate investment professional and entrepreneur Chelsea Coughlin will soon open the doors on an innovative, healthy alternative to fast-food breakfasts, brunches, lunch and tapas.

Obar, Coughlin’s own signature fast-casual restaurant, will celebrate its grand opening in Edwardsville’s Montclaire Shopping Center (1516 Troy Road, Unit B) on Saturday, May 18. On Wednesday, May 15 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m., the public is invited to an Eggstravagant Tasting session.

“The Obar food concept is taking the excess bread away from tasty and healthy food choices for people,” said Coughlin, who is a Carlinville native. Growing up on a farm, Coughlin learned the value of a good breakfast and developed a passion for fresh ingredients and real organic whole foods served within the context of amazing flavors and healthy-size portions.

Obar’s creative egg offerings and Coughlin’s signature coffee and tea recipes – beverages infused with fresh fruits and herbs – offer those who live and work in Edwardsville a destination for healthy fare, Wi-Fi, soft seating and a place to fuel their bodies and begin their day. Freshly squeezed O’ Refreshers such as fruit-infused water and signature smoothies are also included in the daily menu. Tapas and freshly prepared alcoholic beverages will be available in the afternoons and evenings Thursday through Saturday.

Soft seating, tables and workstations with outlets to power and recharge smartphones, laptops and tablets will provide a comfortable environment for a quick beverage or one of many healthy, tasty egg dishes. A breezeway and outdoor seating offer guests spots to relax and recharge as well. Curbside pickup and online food ordering are available, as are event space and catering menus, Coughlin said.

“My original recipes include omelets, scrambles and breakfast shoes, along with protein muffins, a new twist on French toast, breakfast pizzas and other healthy yet delicious choices, offer fast yet healthy solutions for those who want to start their day off on the right foot,” said Coughlin. “University students have an option to enjoy choosing from a flavorful, value-driven menu. Working professionals can count on Obar as a destination to recharge, check emails and plug in their earbuds to keep current on the day’s news in between their appointments. Obar offers a comfortable, delicious environment for everyone,” she added.

Obar hours of operation, beginning May 18, are from 7:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Thursday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. -11:00 p.m., and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Coughlin’s travels as a real estate investment professional have taken her to destinations far and wide. In return, she has taken the best, most flavorful ideas back from her travels and will be offering them at Obar for those seeking a healthy alternative.

“People will love our experience, as it embraces a lot of the Southern Illinois and Edwardsville culture, old and new, making it the perfect home for Obar’s premier location,” she said.

