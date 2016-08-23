SPRINGFIELD, IL -- Native bees, pollinators, wild mammals and urban wildlife are just some of the topics being offered this fall through the ENTICE (Environment and Nature Training Institute for Conservation Education) program from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). These professional development workshops for educators provide background information, networking opportunities, hands-on lessons, supplemental resources on the topic and the opportunity to work with resources professionals. Where appropriate, an outdoor section of the workshop is included to study the topic first hand.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Upcoming ENTICE workshops are listed below:

Schoolyard Wildlife Habitat Development Online Workshop, September 12-25, 2016

Wildlife Basics for Early Childhood Educators, September 17, 2016, The Morton Arboretum, Lisle

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois Pollinators, September 24, 2016, Illinois Pollinatarium, Urbana

Illinois’ Wild Mammals, October 1, 2016, Shawnee National Forest Office, Vienna

Illinois’ Woodland Ecology, October 8, 2016, Chicago Botanic Garden, Glencoe

Illinois’ Wetland Ecosystem Organisms, October 18, 2016, Cache River Visitors’ Center, Cypress

Illinois’ Urban Wildlife, November 5, 2016, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago

ENTICE workshops have been sponsored by the IDNR since 2000. Thousands of educators have taken advantage of these opportunities. The IDNR is an Approved Professional Development Provider for the Illinois State Board of Education, and Professional Development Hours are available at all ENTICE workshops. A small registration fee is required. Register today at https://www.enticeworkshops.com.

More like this:

Oct 21, 2024 - Bethalto Educators Present at Madison County Institute

2 days ago - IDNR Reminds Hunters To Be Mindful Of Use Technology In The Field

Oct 11, 2024 - IDNR Announces State And Federal Sites To Be Open For 2024 Youth Waterfowl Hunting Seasons

Sep 24, 2024 - Maryville Elementary Earns 2024 National Blue Ribbon Honor

Oct 23, 2024 - IDNR Reminds Hunters Of 2024-2025 Chronic Wasting Disease Sampling Locations

 