ALTON - A Raise Your Racket Fundraiser is underway to assist in the renovations/improvements at the Simpson Tennis Courts at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

From 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Bluff City Grill a fund-raising event is planned. The entertainment will be by Gigi Darr and Ralph Butler.

“There will be many exciting silent auction items, we will be selling engraved bricks that will be placed near court No. 1,” Kathy Claywell, one of the organizers said.

“Also, we will also be selling commemorative bricks at the Simpson Tennis Center at Gordon Moore,” Claywell said to assist with the renovations. “Each brick is $75 and will be engraved with one’s name. They will be placed in the pavilion between the pro shop and court No. 1 at the Bud Simpson tennis center at Gordon Moore. Checks may be payable to Simpson Memorial Tennis Fund and mailed to Kathy Claywell 5107 Valleyview Drive, Alton, 62002.

“Our proceeds from this years event will go toward the grandstand seating,” Claywell said. “All eight courts have been resurfaced so seating is our focus this year. To date, $24,000 has been used towards the renovation/improvements at the Simpson Courts at Gordon Moore Park.

The Simpson Courts clubhouse has been painted and new carpet was installed last year. The Alton Park and Recreation tennis competition was back at the Simpson Courts last summer and we had great success. Alton Park and Recreation Director Bobby Barnhart has been a tremendous help with the restoration of the courts.”

“The committee members are as follows: Kathy Claywell, Chairperson, Nancy Ryrie, James Humphrey, Gene Ursprung, Kristen Bower, Steve Moehn, Susie Lowe, and Nancy Simpson. We have additional help with auction items from Karen and Laura Moore.”

