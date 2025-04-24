Our Daily Show Interview! AP Cigar After Hours Tonight at Mac's!

ALTON - AP Cigar continues monthly cigar events in Downtown Alton and Thursday afternoon, April 24, 2025, is the next one. The AP Cigar event at 202 State Street in Alton is slated from 3 to 6 p.m., then the event moves over the Mac's in Downtown Alton from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for a nightcap.

The events have been a smash, organizers said on the "Our Daily Show!" with C.J. Nasello.

Tony and Mike appeared on C.J. Nasello's "Our Daily Show!" recently and said both have a big passion for the cigar industry, which they view as extremely important in the industry.

The cigar event at Mac's last month was very well-attended and it keeps getting "larger and larger,” the two men said, recalling that last month’s event was “filled with cigar enthusiasts.”

Mike observed that many of the “70, 80, 90-year-olds turn out for the early event at AP Cigar, then others follow for the evening at Mac's. Last month, Mac's smoking area had many who demonstrated their passion for the local cigars.

"At the after-hours event we will have food, t-shirt and prizes," they both said.

"Come show some love, ask your questions, and smoke great cigars with all of your friends!"

Tony and Mike both said they appreciated working with Mac and Rob Lenhardt at Mac's and all the employees for their hospitality.

"The leaf brings everyone together - all the way from the garbage man to the successful businessman," the two explained on C.J.'s "Our Daily Show!"

